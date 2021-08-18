Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pa…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The …
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see c…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzl…