This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.31. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pa…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…