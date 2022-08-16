 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

