This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
