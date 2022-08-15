 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News