Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
