Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.