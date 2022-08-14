For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
