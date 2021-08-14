Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.