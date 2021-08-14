Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it w…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzl…