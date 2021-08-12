This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
