This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98.02. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. 71 …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a s…