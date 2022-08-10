Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.