Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
