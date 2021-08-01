Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.