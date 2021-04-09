 Skip to main content
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

