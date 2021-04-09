For the drive home in Kearney: Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
