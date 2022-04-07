Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.