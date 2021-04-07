For the drive home in Kearney: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
