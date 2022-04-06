 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 35 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News