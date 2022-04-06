For the drive home in Kearney: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 35 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
