This evening in Kearney: Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then a few showers possible overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
