Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 34 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
This evening in Kearney: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of sn…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Kearney's evening forecast: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. …
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.