 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 34 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News