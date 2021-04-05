 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

