Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Lookin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a ver…
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Ke…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…