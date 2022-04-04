This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
