Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Local Weather

