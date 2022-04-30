Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled and no additional severe storms are expected tonight in Kearney. There have been multiple reports of hail, flooded roads, and strong wind.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.