Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

