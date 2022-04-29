This evening in Kearney: Windy with some rain showers. Low 43F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 34 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kearney until 5am Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, hail and damaging wind are possible.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…