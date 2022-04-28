Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kearney until 5am Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, hail and damaging wind are possible.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…