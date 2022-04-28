Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.