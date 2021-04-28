Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.