Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
