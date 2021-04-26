 Skip to main content
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

