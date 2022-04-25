Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.