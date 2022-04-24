Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 32F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.