Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.