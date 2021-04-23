This evening's outlook for Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
