This evening's outlook for Kearney: Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderat…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect p…
