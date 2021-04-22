Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
