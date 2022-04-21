Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening. Overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
