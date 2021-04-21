Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.