 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News