This evening in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Wind gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph across the state Thursday. Find out when we'll all catch a break from the wind and who has a chance of rain in our updated forecast.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderat…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect p…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…