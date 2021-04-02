 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

