Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Windy with increasing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

