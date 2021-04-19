Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.