Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Generally fair. Low near 35F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.