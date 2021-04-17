Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The Kear…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds …
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 d…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 5…