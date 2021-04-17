 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News