Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
