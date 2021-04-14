Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.