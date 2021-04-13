 Skip to main content
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

