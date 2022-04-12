For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Low 42F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Strong …