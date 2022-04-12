Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.