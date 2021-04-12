This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
