For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
