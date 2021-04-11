For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Windy early. Low 34F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm …
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a ver…