Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Windy early. Low 34F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.