Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.